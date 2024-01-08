Weather restrictions to be in place on Pennsylvania Turnpike Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — PennDOT is gearing up for winter weather expected on Tuesday.

Severe Weather Team 11 is forecasting rain, snow and high winds, starting with a wintry mix Tuesday morning.

>> Active winter weather week ahead

“Winter weather has arrived in Pennsylvania, and PennDOT, along with our partner agencies, is ready to respond,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “This will be a challenging event with rapidly changing conditions, and we ask the public to avoid unnecessary travel if possible. If you must travel, please exercise caution, check 511PA.com for the latest conditions, and give our crews space to safely and effectively respond to the storm.”

A Tier 2 restriction will be in place on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, from New Stanton to Breezewood.

Under Tier 2 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers.

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers.

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers.

Tractors towing loaded tandem trailers without chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATDs).

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV.

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers.

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes.

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches, regardless of the availability of trains or ATDs.

Motorcycles.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group