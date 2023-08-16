Wednesday morning patchy fog comes with spotty rain chances

PITTSBURGH — Expect patchy fog in spots this morning, with clouds lingering through lunchtime. Spotty showers can’t be ruled out. Clearing is expected later today, and highs will reach the upper 70s.

Nice Thursday with sunshine, highs will jump back to the low 80s. Showers and a chance of some thunder will return Thursday evening and wrap up before daybreak Friday.

There’s a nice sunny weekend ahead, but get ready for the heat. Temperatures will hit the upper 80s by the end of the weekend to kick off the next week!

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest on the forecast.

