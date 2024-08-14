Wednesday will be another pleasantly warm day with low humidity

PITTSBURGH — It’s another delightful start to the day, with temperatures in the mid-50s to low 60s. Much like yesterday, our gradual warming trend will continue today as highs push into the low to mid-80s.

Humidity will remain low for the next two days, but Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with the upper 80s possible. Clouds roll in late tomorrow and Friday morning as a warm front approaches the region. That will bring a chance for showers and a few storms by Friday afternoon.

Saturday still looks like the more unsettled day this weekend, but it won’t be a washout. A few leftover showers can be expected on Sunday as a front begins to stall near the region. Temperatures will start to drop down this weekend, but it will remain a bit muggy. No big heat is coming anytime soon.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group