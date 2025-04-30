Wednesday will be a short break between storm systems

PITTSBURGH — Look for a much-needed break between storm systems on Wednesday with sunshine and comfortable temperatures for storm damage clean-up.

Showers return early Thursday, with a period of steady rain and the threat for afternoon storms. A few storms could be strong to severe but widespread damage like we saw Tuesday is not expected at this time.

Off and on showers continue through Saturday, with fantastic weather returning for Sunday, just in time for the Pittsburgh Marathon.

