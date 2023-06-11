Week-long event commemorating Mr. Rogers held in Latrobe

Local

LATROBE, Pa. — Everyone’s favorite neighbor was honored with a special event in Latrobe.

Saturday marked the last day for “Mister Rogers Family Days.”

The event runs for a week and is designed to commemorate Fred Rogers.

Visitors could enjoy a neighborhood trolley visit

“Today’s a great day for kids. This is an annual event in June in Latrobe honoring Mr. Rogers. Kids can go all over town,” said Cindy Gladora.

Actor David Newell, who portrayed Mr. McFeely and Dr. Dana Winters who is the executive director of the Fred Rogers Institute at Saint Vincent College both fave remarks.

Festivities wrapped up at around 3 p.m.

