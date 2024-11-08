Weekday Payday: You Could Win $1,000

Contests

The Weekday Payday Contest starts Monday, November 11 and goes through Friday, November 22 with your chance to win $1,000 every day.

Here’s how you could win:

  • Watch WPXI Monday, November 11 through Friday, November 22 at 5:10am, 6:10am, 5:10pm and 6:10pm
  • We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours
  • You have until 40 minutes past the hour to enter the keyword on the form below (until at 5:40am, 6:40am, 5:40pm and 6:40pm)
  • One daily nationwide listener will get paid $1,000

*NO PURCH. NECESSARY. 11/11/24–11/22/24. Open to legal PA res., 18+. To enter: (i) watch WPXI weekdays at 5:00 a.m., 6:00 a.m., 5:00 p.m., or 6:00 p.m. for daily codeword; and (ii) visit wpxi.com/contests to submit codeword and complete entry form. Odds vary. Limit: 1 entry/codeword/day. Add’l info and Official Rules: wpxi.com. Sponsor: Miami Valley Broadcasting Corporation, 1160 Dublin Road, Suite 400, Columbus, OH 43215.


