Weekend brings mild temperatures, possibly pop-up showers

PITTSBURGH — Saturday won’t be as pretty looking of a day, but it will be mainly dry. A shower or two could pop up tonight as a weak front approaches, but most areas won’t see it. An isolated shower is possible early Sunday as well, with at least peeks of sunshine during the afternoon.

Temperatures will continue gradually climbing this weekend, with highs on both days near 60. Early next week will start off warm and pleasant, with the next best chance for rain not until sometime late Wednesday. In the meantime, temperatures will stay a bit above normal until we get closer to the end of next week.

