Weekend high temperatures will struggle to get out of 40s

PITTSBURGH — We’ll enjoy a dry weekend, but it will be chilly, with highs struggling to get out of the 40s and lows near freezing. Clouds will build up each day as cold air aloft barrels in over the Great Lakes.

Chilly mornings continue into Monday and Tuesday, but high temperatures will start to rebound by mid-week. Highs by Wednesday will be near 60, with not a drop of rain showing up until sometime late next week. It will be one of our driest starts to a November on record.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group