PLUM, Pa. — Wendell August Forge is selling a “Plum Proud” Christmas ornament to support families that were impacted by the deadly house explosion.

The ornaments are selling for $20 each.

All of the proceeds are going to the families who were impacted by the explosion.

If you’d like to purchase one, click here.

