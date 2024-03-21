West Carson Street completely shut down after South Shore crash, multiple people hurt

PITTSBURGH — West Carson Street is shut down in both directions after a crash.

First responders were called to the 1400 block of West Carson Street at 6:45 p.m., Allegheny County 911 confirmed.

Channel 11′s Pete DeLuca is working to learn more. Check back for updates on 11 at 11 and WPXI.com.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene reports that at least four cars were involved.

Multiple people were hurt in the crash, dispatchers confirmed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

