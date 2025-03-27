West Mifflin baseball team under investigation for hazing allegations

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A local high school baseball team is facing an investigation into hazing allegations.

West Mifflin Area School District Superintendent Jeffrey Soles say the alleged incident happened while members of the team were competing in Florida.

Soles did not share the specific allegations but said district officials are working to gather evidence and determine facts about the incident.

“Any form of hazing or inappropriate behavior is completely unacceptable and does not align with the values we uphold as a District,” Soles said. “We are fully committed to holding all individuals involved accountable for their actions, and we will ensure that appropriate steps are taken as we continue to investigate.”

