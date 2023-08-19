West Mifflin police asking for help identifying person created to ongoing case

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — West Mifflin police are asking for help identifying this person.

Police say they’re looking to identify the person because of an open and ongoing case. They’re unable to provide any additional information about that investigation.

Anyone who recognizes this person should contact the West Mifflin Borough Police Department at (412) 461 3125 or through an online tip page.

