West Mifflin police looking to identify person involved in ongoing case

The West Mifflin Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person who is involved in an ongoing case.

West Mifflin police released a photo of the person from a store’s security camera.

Police said the person is involved in an open and ongoing case. No further information is able to be released at this time.

If you have any information relative to this person, please contact the West Mifflin Borough Police Department at (412) 461 3125, call your local Police Department, dial 911 or use the police department’s tip page.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group