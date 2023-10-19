Local

West Mifflin woman charged with abusing 2-year-old arrested for violating bond conditions

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Ayawna Johnson Ayawna Johnson, 24, who is awaiting trial on charges of physically abusing a 2-year-old boy, was arrested for violating conditions of her bond, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. (Allegheny County Jail)

PITTSBURGH — A West Mifflin woman who is awaiting trial on charges of physically abusing a 2-year-old boy was arrested for violating conditions of her bond, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Ayawna Johnson, 24, was charged in December 2020 on charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children. A 2-year-old boy, who police say was in Johnson’s care a month earlier, had injuries including burns which were consistent with being immersed in scalding bath water. Police said the injuries were believed to have happened the morning of Nov. 3, 2020, but the child did not receive any sort of medical attention until that evening.

Johnson was arrested on Jan. 5, 2021, but then was released after she posted bail that was set at $10,000 following her arraignment. All of the charges were held for court.

On Wednesday, the judge determined that Johnson violated the conditions of her bond and a warrant was issued for her arrest. Detectives from the Sherriff’s Office found Johnson hiding in a closet inside a home on Pittsburgh’s North Side Wednesday night.

Johnson was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

