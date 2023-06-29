Local

West Virginia AD Wren Baker interested in extending basketball Backyard Brawl

By Mike Asti, Sports Now Group

Pittsburgh Panthers v West Virginia Mountaineers NEW YORK - MARCH 09: Levance Fields #2 of the Pittsburgh Panthers shoots against Joe Herber #5 of the West Virginia Mountaineers during the quarterfinals of the Big East Men's Basketball Championships at Madison Square Garden March 9, 2006 in New York City. Pitt defeated West Virginia, 68-57. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The basketball edition of the Backyard Brawl appears to be in good hands going forward.

On Monday, WVSN’s Mike Asti and Ethan Bock — along with other media members — caught up with West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker to discuss the state of the basketball program. Following his press conference in which he discussed former head coach Bob Huggins and interim head coach Josh Eilert, he also made his feelings clear about how often West Virginia should play Pitt on the hardwood.

Baker told Jerry DiPaola of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that he has already expressed to his counterpart at Pitt — Heather Lyke — that he has an interest in extending the basketball Backyard Brawl. “I called her and told her we would definitely love to extend it,” he said to DiPaola.

