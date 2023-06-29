West Virginia AD Wren Baker interested in extending basketball Backyard Brawl

The basketball edition of the Backyard Brawl appears to be in good hands going forward.

On Monday, WVSN’s Mike Asti and Ethan Bock — along with other media members — caught up with West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker to discuss the state of the basketball program. Following his press conference in which he discussed former head coach Bob Huggins and interim head coach Josh Eilert, he also made his feelings clear about how often West Virginia should play Pitt on the hardwood.

Baker told Jerry DiPaola of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that he has already expressed to his counterpart at Pitt — Heather Lyke — that he has an interest in extending the basketball Backyard Brawl. “I called her and told her we would definitely love to extend it,” he said to DiPaola.

