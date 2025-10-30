West Virginia man charged after gun found in his backpack at Pittsburgh Airport security checkpoint

A West Virginia man has been charged after a gun was found in his belongings at the main security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Allegheny County Police said that around 4:38 a.m. Thursday, Transportation Security Administration officers observed a gun in the passenger’s backpack at the security checkpoint and alerted police.

Police identified the passenger as 32-year-old Robert Browning and determined he didn’t have a valid concealed carry permit. He was charged with carrying a firearm without a license.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was also notified.

Police said that passengers who bring firearms into an airport security checkpoint can face federal civil fines from the TSA up to $10,000. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $13,910.

