West Virginia man charged in connection to police pursuit, crash in Robinson Township

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A police pursuit that ended with a crash into multiple vehicles during a busy lunch hour now has one man behind bars.

“I was coming out of the plaza closest to the sign and I had the green and the arrow and proceeded out and all of a sudden this car was taking off the front of my car,” said Denise who was a crash victim.

Denise is talking about a red sedan that was towed from the scene of that crash in the middle of midday traffic, but she said she was only the first victim.

“Then I saw it hit another car and unbeknownst to me it had hit a third car,” she said.

According to Robinson Township Police, this all started miles back down Route 60 when a police pursuit with the red sedan began.

Sources said it all stemmed from a road rage incident and the driver, identified as Gage Boyer, 22, of West Virginia, was not stopping until he crashed at a major intersection.

Court documents said Boyer got out of the car and threatened the initial driver with a metal pipe. He then took police on a miles-long chase, crashing into five people in three locations before running on foot down the Parkway West on-ramp.

“I’m thinking somebody is out of their mind raging about something and other people stopped after the accident and said he’s not stopping for any red lights, no stop signs, he’s raging and I thought oh my god,” she said.

The damage to that suspect’s vehicle was so bad that he no longer could keep going. That’s when police took him into custody and charges are now pending.

As for the victims, Denise said she’s just thankful they were all okay and hopes people learn from this crash and think twice next time they get behind the wheel.

“It’s not that important, it’s not that important. Slow down, it’s not all about you, it’s road rage and it’s awful,” she said.

Robinson Township Police said Boyer is being booked at the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group