West Virginia transfer Joe Toussaint includes Pitt in top 3, decision coming July 4

PITTSBURGH — Jeff Capel’s Pitt Panthers appear to be in consideration for another top guard on the transfer market in Joe Toussaint.

Toussaint, who played for West Virginia last season, included the Panthers in his top three schools list on Monday night, along with Kansas State and Texas Tech, two schools which he visited in recent weeks.

Toussaint is a 6-foot guard out of the Bronx, N.Y., who has played four years of college hoops up until this point. To start off his career, Toussaint played three seasons in Iowa City for the Iowa Hawkeyes, averaging 6.5, 3.7, and 4.3 points per game as his career went on. After transferring to WVU ahead of last season, Toussaint posted the best numbers of his career, averaging over nine points per game despite only making one start.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group