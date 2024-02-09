Western Pa. college students traveling to Las Vegas to work Super Bowl LVIII

ERIE, Pa. — A group of local students at a western Pennsylvania college will be taking a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Las Vegas to work Super Bowl LVIII.

NBC affiliate Erie News Now said it’s a tradition that Dr. Eric Brownlee, professor of Sport Management and Marketing at Gannon University, has kept up for five years now. This year, 32 students and two faculty members will make the trip, with opportunities to network, take pictures, attend conferences and take in the sights and sounds of the Sin City.

“Students really love the experience, and it’s usually a life-changing experience because they make friends on the trip,” Brownlee said to Erie News Now. “They get to see celebrities, they get to interact with NFL employees.”

It’s a hands-on experience at the most-watched sporting event in the United States, where students get to learn what it’s really like to work in sports, Erie News Now reports.

Students received training and did fundraisers for the Erie Otters, a junior hockey team within the Ontario Hockey League, as a way to prepare for the big game.

