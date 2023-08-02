Western Pennsylvania communities come together for National Night Out

PITTSBURGH — Communities across the country came together Tuesday for National Night Out. The goal is to promote partnerships between the community and first responders.

There were dozens of events scheduled all over the region.

“This is an opportunity to engage them and make ourselves more accessible to the public,” McCandless Police Chief Ryan Hawk said. “I believe it’ll pay dividends in the long run.”

The McCandless event has really taken off. First responders got together with local vendors and even hosted Allegheny Health Network’s medical helicopter. The chopper was a big favorite among attendees.

In Squirrel Hill, firefighters, park rangers and paramedics interacted with people of all ages. The day was extra special for James Coker. His dad is a Pittsburgh firefighter.

“I like when he goes into hot buildings. I like when he saves people,” Coker said.

Paramedics passed out free goodies and showed off equipment.

“For the public to feel comfortable with the people who are responding to their home in the event of an emergency, I think that’s a very important thing,” medic Greg Tersine said.

“Any opportunity they have to engage the police on their level, I believe it leaves an impression on these children,” Chief Hawk said when asked about the importance of reaching children.

If your community would like to get involved next year, there is information here.

