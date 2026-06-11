Western Pennsylvania man charged with trying to kill US Marshals Service officers

A man from Somerset County is facing federal charges for trying to kill U.S. Marshalls Service officers.

Christopher Eric Fisher, 41, of Rockwood, Pa., has been indicted on 14 counts by a federal grand jury in Johnstown, Pa. The charges include the attempted murder of federal officers and federal firearms violations.

The indictment stems from an incident on or about April 16, where Fisher allegedly fired at a Deputy U.S. Marshal and five U.S. Marshals Service Task Force Officers while they were performing their official duties. Fisher, a convicted felon, is also charged with unlawfully possessing and discharging a firearm during the attempted murder, which is prohibited by federal law due to his prior drug and firearm felony convictions.

United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced the indictment today, stating that Fisher is charged with the “most serious of offenses: the attempted murder of law enforcement personnel with a firearm.” Rivetti added that assaults against law enforcement will not be tolerated and that those who carry out such attacks will be prosecuted and punished fully.

Eric DeGree, special agent in charge of the ATF’s Philadelphia Field Division, commented on the indictment, saying it “reflects our commitment to holding violent offenders accountable.” DeGree noted that the individual’s attempt to kill law enforcement officers “demonstrates a blatant disregard for human life and the rule of law.” He affirmed that the ATF and its law enforcement partners will “relentlessly pursue those who threaten the safety of our community and those sworn to protect it.”

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of up to life imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

Assistant United States Attorneys Maureen Sheehan-Balchon and Arnold P. Bernard Jr. are prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The investigation that led to the indictment was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Pennsylvania State Police.

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