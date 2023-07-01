Western Pennsylvanians buy Powerball tickets ahead of $493M jackpot drawing

SHALER, Pa. — Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot has grown to nearly the half-billion mark, and ticket sales are brisk!

The lottery ticket counter was in over-drive Saturday morning at the Shop ‘n Save in Shaler.

“Some people buy one ticket, some people five of them. It depends on the person,” said Zachary Sibenac, who works at Shop ‘n Save.

A steady flow of people bought Powerball tickets, dreaming of winning the $493 million jackpot.

“I have a 2007 car. I’m like, ‘I need a new car,’” said Vicky Wanner.

“It’s comfortable, it would pay most of my bills,” said Sylvester Lapinski.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the April 19th drawing, and the grand prize was $252 million.

Since then, there have been 30 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

“I’m hoping,” Wanner said.

Jackpot winners can get their prize money in 30 payments over 29 years — or in a lump sum.

