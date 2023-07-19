Western Pennsylvanians buy Powerball tickets ahead of drawing for $1B jackpot

PITTSBURGH — Across Western Pennsylvania on Wednesday, people headed out in droves to buy Powerball tickets ahead of the drawing for the estimated $1 billion jackpot.

Doug Taylor has been working at Sunoco for 22 years. He’s seen some big lottery winners, and the winning checks line the windows there.

“It’s been crazy, a lot of people have been waiting in line,” Taylor said. “Yesterday it was back through the aisle, the candy aisle, no matter what I did I couldn’t get the line shorter.”

Powerball hit the $1 billion jackpot mark after no one won on Monday night. The game’s rules changed in 2015 to make it less likely that someone would win the jackpot, but more likely that someone will win a prize.

Despite the odds, it’s easy for customers to daydream about what they’d do with the cash.

“Usually they’re going to give part away and then they’re going to quit their job and go to like Hawaii or the Bahamas,” Taylor said.

“I know the chances are slim to none but it only takes one!” said Janet Stella.

The odds of winning are one in 292 million, and that’s why Taylor tells his loyal customers one thing: don’t quit your day job.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group