Westinghouse working to build reactors in Slovakia

PITTSBURGH — Westinghouse Electric Co. and JAVYS, the state-owned nuclear company in Slovakia, have signed a memorandum of understanding to potentially build and deploy modular reactors in the country.

The MOU involves the potential expansion of nuclear power in Slovakia, which could occur with the building of Westinghouse AP1000 and AP300 small modular reactors. Westinghouse and JAVYS will work together on technology and development.

