Westmoreland County couple accused of neglecting, starving 2 dogs

MONESSEN, Pa. — A Westmoreland County couple is facing charges after police say they neglected and starved two dogs.

Billy Dupree and Tonia Lawson, both of Monessen, are charged with multiple counts of aggravated animal cruelty and neglect of animals, according to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office.

Police reportedly started investigating in late August after getting a call about the welfare of two dogs on Chestnut Street.

Police say the dogs appeared very thin with ribs and spines protruding. Officers also found food bowls and water bowls that appeared to have been empty for a while.

Dupree and Lawson claimed the dogs weren’t malnourished and were well taken care of, police say.

Officers seized the two dogs that same day.

A veterinary report received in September said that both dogs suffered from starvation, and they gained 7 to 8 pounds very quickly.

The DA’s office says the dogs had wounds stemming from chronic ear infections and inflamed paws that needed medical treatment.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Dupree and Lawson.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group