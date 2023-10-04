Westmoreland County DA’s office finds no evidence to support charges in K-9 officer death

DERRY BOROUGH, Pa. — The Westmoreland District Attorney’s Office said they found no evidence to support charges being filed after a local K-9 officer was euthanized.

According to the DA’s office, a thorough and extensive investigation was conducted into K-9 Officer Smoke from the Derry Borough Police Department’s death.

The DA’s office also said the decision was based on the expert opinion of Smoke’s treating veterinarian.

According to Derry Borough Police K-9 on Facebook, Smoke was involved in an off-duty incident which caused him to have extensive injuries.

To relieve his suffering, a veterinarian recommended Smoke be euthanized, the mayor’s office said.

