Westmoreland County Detective Bureau investigating death of prison inmate

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Westmoreland County Detective Bureau is investigating after a prison inmate died Thursday morning.

According to the Westmoreland County coroner, Terry Lynn Brumley Jr., 33, from Oklahoma was found unresponsive in his cell at the Westmoreland County Prison at 7:45 a.m.

The inmate was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Westmoreland County Office of the District Attorney said three other inmates were evaluated and treated at a local hospital and have since been released.

Further details will be released at the discretion of the Westmoreland County Detective Bureau.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group