Local

Westmoreland County Detective Bureau investigating death of prison inmate

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI - Westmoreland County map Westmoreland County map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Westmoreland County Detective Bureau is investigating after a prison inmate died Thursday morning.

According to the Westmoreland County coroner, Terry Lynn Brumley Jr., 33, from Oklahoma was found unresponsive in his cell at the Westmoreland County Prison at 7:45 a.m.

The inmate was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Westmoreland County Office of the District Attorney said three other inmates were evaluated and treated at a local hospital and have since been released.

Further details will be released at the discretion of the Westmoreland County Detective Bureau.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 killed in wrong-way fiery crash involving tractor-trailer on I-79
  • PHOTOS: First responders called to fatal wrong-way crash involving tractor-trailer on I-79
  • Teen critically injured in Pittsburgh shooting
  • VIDEO: Find out first or wait for the doctor? The debate over getting results on medical apps
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read