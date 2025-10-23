Westmoreland County fugitive arrested after accidentally running into police, hiding under tree

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say a fugitive is now in custody after a search near a gas station in Mount Pleasant Township.

The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office said they have been looking for Nathen Williams for charges of fleeing and attempting to elude police. They did not list any other charges.

Detectives received information that Williams had been seen at a gas station in Mount Pleasant Township.

They went to the store on Wednesday and began reviewing surveillance video. Police said Williams walked into the store while they were there. He then ran out of the business, down a street and into a wooded area.

Police set up a perimeter and searched the woods. They found him hiding under a fallen tree after a brief foot chase with deputies.

He was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison.

