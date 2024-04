Fire broke out in a house in Allegheny Township early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of Route 356.

A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said there were no injuries.

Video captured by a Channel 11 photographer showed heavy damage to the roof of the home.

