Westmoreland County house damaged by fire

Fire broke out in a house in East Huntington Township, Westmoreland County, on Wednesday morning.

It was called in just after 7 a.m. for a house in the 900 block of Mt. Pleasant Road. Damage could be seen on the front of the multi-story house.

People who live nearby told Channel 11 the house was abandoned but squatters were living in it. Piles of debris were littered through the yard and broken-down cars were parked outside.

No injuries were reported.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group