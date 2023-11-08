Local

Westmoreland County house damaged by fire

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

House fire Fire broke out in a house in the 900 block of Mt. Pleasant Road in East Huntington Township, Westmoreland County, on Wednesday morning.

Fire broke out in a house in East Huntington Township, Westmoreland County, on Wednesday morning.

See photos from the scene

It was called in just after 7 a.m. for a house in the 900 block of Mt. Pleasant Road. Damage could be seen on the front of the multi-story house.

People who live nearby told Channel 11 the house was abandoned but squatters were living in it. Piles of debris were littered through the yard and broken-down cars were parked outside.

No injuries were reported.

