Westmoreland County house damaged by fire

Fire broke out in a house in East Huntington Township, Westmoreland County, on Wednesday morning.
It was called in just after 7 a.m. for a house in the 900 block of Mt. Pleasant Road. Damage could be seen on the front of the multi-story house.
People who live nearby told Channel 11 the house was abandoned but squatters were living in it. Piles of debris were littered through the yard and broken-down cars were parked outside.
No injuries were reported.
