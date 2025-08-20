Westmoreland County launches program that could help quickly locate people at risk of wandering off

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Westmoreland County has introduced a new wristband tracking program designed to help locate individuals at risk of wandering, such as those with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

The wristbands, now available for residents in Westmoreland County, are equipped with unique radio frequencies that allow public safety officers to track them using a transmitter.

“Each participant will have a radio frequency that is established just for them,” Cassandra Kovatch said. “Once you turn it on, that’s the chirp that we hear, so depending on where you are to the transmitter, it’ll either get louder or it will get softer.”

Kovatch, who works for the Department of Public Safety, says the wristbands can be critical for situations where time is of the essence.

“Without this, anytime law enforcement is going out, besides the last known location, they don’t have a lot more to go off of,” she said. “If you’re not finding them within the quick time frame, the chances of something happening are much greater.”

Westmoreland County joins Allegheny County in offering this program. Click here to learn more or enroll in the program.

