Westmoreland County lottery winner reflects on life-changing jackpot win 2 years later

Don Goulding Sr., a Westmoreland County resident, won $1.06 million from the Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto on July 13, 2023, and has since retired to pursue his dream of exploring national parks.

After winning the jackpot, Don retired from his job as a part-time auto parts delivery driver and embarked on a seven-week road trip across the American West, visiting iconic national parks.

“I’m retired. I do whatever I want,” Don said with a smile.

Don celebrated his 70th birthday recently with his son, surprising him with a party to mark the occasion.

His road trip included visits to Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, which he described as a standout experience.

In Yellowstone National Park, Don spent three days and witnessed authorities closing a road due to a grizzly bear and elk nearby, joking that “the elk might’ve been dinner.”

Don also visited The Museum of the Yellowstone before continuing his journey to Yosemite, Sacramento, San Francisco and Napa Valley.

Despite his lottery win, Don still plays occasionally, stating, “I still play when the jackpots get high.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group