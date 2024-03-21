Westmoreland County man charged with attempted homicide for stabbing inside home

LIGONIER, Pa. — A Ligonier Township man is facing several charges following a stabbing at his home over the weekend.

Police were called to the home of Michael Glass, 46, on Green Valley Drive around 5:30 p.m. Sunday for a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived, a man walked out of the home with blood on his shirt and face.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, the victim told police that Glass grabbed a knife during an argument and stabbed him in the face and stomach while threatening to kill him. He said he was able to get the knife away from Glass before officers arrived.

The victim was taken to a hospital and Glass was taken into custody.

Glass is facing charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and possession of an instrument of crime.

