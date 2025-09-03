Westmoreland County man pleads guilty in federal court to trafficking fentanyl, heroin

A Westmoreland County man has pleaded guilty to trafficking fentanyl and heroin in federal court, according to Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti.

Kevin Watson, 36, of Arnold, admitted to possessing with intent to distribute over 400 grams of fentanyl and 100 grams of heroin. The guilty plea follows his arrest on April 26, 2019, after a high-speed chase with Pennsylvania State Police.

During the traffic stop, Watson fled with a child in the back seat, reaching speeds of 115 mph before crashing and fleeing on foot. The child was left alone but was not seriously injured.

A search of Watson’s vehicle revealed over $100,000 worth of fentanyl and heroin in the trunk. Watson’s criminal history includes three previous drug trafficking convictions, and he was on parole at the time of the offense.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2026, with potential penalties including a minimum of 10 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program aimed at reducing violent crime and gun violence, fostering community trust, and supporting violence prevention initiatives.

Watson remains in the custody of the United States Marshals Service pending his sentencing.

