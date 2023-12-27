Westmoreland County man wanted for aggravated assault in relation to domestic incident

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Kiski Valley are still looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault in relation to a domestic incident that happened last year.

According to state police, Paul Millar Loughner, Jr., 49, is believed to be traveling out of state. His last known location was in Wheeling, West Virginia on Sept. 25, 2022.

Loughner is described as a white man who’s around 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

State police said Loughner is driving a white 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with the Texas license plate 327552G. There’s a white seal tank on the back.

State police said anyone who comes into contact with Loughner should “exercise extreme caution.”

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Trooper Derry, PSP, Kiki Valley Station, at (724) 697-5780 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

