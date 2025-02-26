Westmoreland County middle school student facing charges for terroristic threats

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Westmoreland County middle school student is accused of making terroristic threats.

Pennsylvania State police said they were called to Greater Latrobe Junior High School in Unity Township for reports of threats being made in a group chat on Snapchat on Feb. 20.

A police report said a 17-year-old boy made the threats.

The threats targeted two specific students and the school itself.

Police said parents were notified about the incident and the school is safe.

