GREENSBURG, Pa. — A new leader is taking the reins at the Westmoreland County Prison.

The Westmoreland County Prison Board appointed Joseph Roemmich as warden on Thursday.

Roemmich has more than 30 years of experience in corrections and law enforcement, having most recently served as warden of the South Dakota State Penitentiary.

“I am honored to join the dedicated team at Westmoreland County Prison and serve the citizens of Westmoreland County,” Roemmich said in a release. “Throughout my career, I have believed that safe and secure operations, staff development, accountability, and opportunities for personal growth are essential to a successful correctional facility. I look forward to working alongside our staff, community partners, and county leadership to continue strengthening the mission of the institution.”

Roemmich replaces former Warden Steve Pelesky, who was fired Aug. 20 after nearly a month on administrative leave.

Benjamin Carrillo will return to his position as deputy warden of operations after serving as interim warden during the transition.

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