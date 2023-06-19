Westmoreland County residents enjoy weeklong celebration of Juneteenth

ARNOLD, Pa. — A weeklong Juneteenth celebration was held in multiple communities in Westmoreland County.

Festivities were held in Greensburg, Arnold and Jeannette and began on June. 17.

On Monday, “Unity in the Community” hosted a celebration at Fireman’s Park in Arnold.

Visitors were able to enjoy food and entertainment. Health screenings were also available to people who were interested.

Organizers were trying to build a sense of community with the celebrations.

“We’re trying to bring everyone together, the organizations, businesses, the residents, to come out to celebrate the freedom of slavery,” said Ronel Baccus with Unity in the Community.

Festivities continue on Washington Street in Greensburg on Wednesday and will wrap up at St. Clair Park in Greensburg on Saturday.

