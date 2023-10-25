Westmoreland County state representative proposes legislation to push back school start times

Several districts in Western Pennsylvania have pushed back the start times for high school students in the last several years.

The movement to help students get more sleep could become law.

At Upper St. Clair High School, the start time has been pushed to 8 a.m., which is about a half-hour later than neighboring districts.

If Westmoreland County State Rep Jill Cooper’s proposed legislation passes, it would push back school start times across the state, similar to legislation that’s passed in Florida and California, which allows high schoolers to get more sleep.

The proposed legislation references that study.

Saying there is a consensus in the medical community that a public health crisis exists in the form of an epidemic of chronic sleep loss and daytime sleepiness in adolescents.

If passed, the legislation would require the school day to begin no earlier than 8:15 a.m.

Which is what several districts across our area have implemented in recent years. The Upper St. Clair superintendent addressed the feedback he received at their first board meeting, saying it’s been positive.

The next step the legislation would go to a committee, then a vote on the house floor, then on to the Senate and then have to be signed by the governor, but Cooper still feels it could be accomplished in less than a year.

If passed, this legislation will give schools two years to implement. Cooper told Channel 11 she knows it will take time and won’t always be easy re-arranging times with elementary schools.

