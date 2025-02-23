Westmoreland County store holds drive to help mothers in need

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A Westmoreland County store catering to kids and babies held and event to give back to local moms on Saturday.

“Little Sunshine’s Closet” in North Huntingdon hosted a community drive. It asked for formula, diapers, essential baby items and feminine hygiene products.

The store’s owner said she wants to give back to the community.

“We know there are so many things and prices going up, so definitely helping those in need is one of our main things here at Little Sunshine’s Closet,” said owner Jennifer Donahue.

The store also hosted a raffle with the proceeds being put towards organizations that support women in need.

