Westmoreland County woman accused of abandoning multiple cats after getting evicted from apartment

A Westmoreland County woman is accused of abandoning multiple cats after getting evicted from an apartment.

Laura Zboravan, 56, of Allegheny Township, is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, animal cruelty and neglect of animals, the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office says.

A local animal rescue group contacted police after being alerted to abandoned cats, the DA’s office says.

In November, the manager of Creekside apartments reached out to the group to help trap the cats. The animals had been left behind in an apartment after the tenant was evicted, the DA’s office says.

The manager said the apartment was left in disarray, filled with cat urine and feces, and no water for the 12 cats that remained, the DA’s office says.

The rescue group trapped all of the cats, and a veterinarian found that several had pronounced ribs and spine, with little muscle mass and fat. If allowed to live in their previous conditions, the cats would have continued to deteriorate and likely died, the veterinarian said.

Zboravan, who was evicted from the apartment in late October, allegedly never tried to retrieve the cats, the DA’s office says. Police allege that she kept two cats in her possession.

Zboravan is scheduled to appear in court in February.

