Westmoreland Food Bank breaks holds groundbreaking ceremony for expansion project

DELMONT, Pa. — The Westmoreland Food Bank held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for its new volunteer center and on-site food pantry.

The food bank in Delmont serves thousands of Westmoreland County residents each year.

The project was first proposed in 2018 when the food bank launched a feasibility study. Progress was put on hold in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was during that pause that food bank officials say it became clear they needed an on-site food pantry to help the community.

Now, the food bank is ready to get started on its next chapter, beginning construction that will create three spaces vital to its operations.

“It’s going to be a tremendous help. We’re going to be able to offer a wonderful place for our volunteers to come and feel welcome while they’re helping the needy,” Westmoreland Food Bank CEO Jennifer Miller said.

The project got $2.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and more than $800,000 from a USDA grant.

