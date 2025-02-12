Westrise brings in Community Kitchen for market and more at Uptown Place redevelopment

PITTSBURGH — What looks to be a full repositioning of what started as a tech flex redevelopment has now revealed the operator of a new healthy foods market, butcher, culinary training center and production kitchen in Uptown.

The big changes are for a former industrial laundry building at 304 Jumonville St. overlooking the bluff in Uptown that locally based Westrise Capital renovated to be a 60,000-square-foot tech flex-oriented property that hit the market as the Launchpad in 2020.

Now, after getting approval from the Pittsburgh Planning Commission this past fall to build a new 66-unit residential project onto the established property, Westrise has renamed the project Uptown Place and Uptown Partners of Pittsburgh has announced what it expects will be an important food anchor for the community.

