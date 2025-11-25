Wet weather starts on Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Pack the umbrella on Tuesday and plan for wet weather. Rain returns around sunrise and continues off and on through early afternoon before ending as a few showers Tuesday night.

Scattered showers will also be in the area through lunchtime on Wednesday, along with gusty winds and falling temperatures.

Highs will top out in the upper 50s before falling into the 30s on Wednesday night.

Windy, colder weather settles in for Thanksgiving and Black Friday, pushing wind chills into the teens as highs struggle to get back near freezing. A few snow showers will also be possible with the best chance for accumulating snow north of Pittsburgh near I-80.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group