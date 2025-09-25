Wet week continues as isolated storms roll through the area on Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Another round of rain and a few isolated storms will roll through the area early Thursday, so have the umbrella with you as you head out.

Patchy dense fog is also possible, and the combination of rain and fog could cause reduced visibility.

Rain will begin before sunrise and continue off and on through mid-morning before tapering to scattered showers and steady rain at times, which could also cause ponding on roads.

A few scattered showers are possible on Friday with gradual clearing through the afternoon.

