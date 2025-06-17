‘We’ve just been holding our breath’: Some Washington County neighbors worried as rain keeps falling

North Franklin and South Strabane Townships have filed emergency declarations after flooding damage. Neighbors are nervous as they are just now drying out their basements and storefronts. With more rain on the horizon, many could face even more damage.

“We’ve just been holding our breath each day to see what’s to come,” said Carly Jones, the manager of Rhodes Carpet and Installation.

Rhodes flooring and installation is closed, but customers are still walking through the door. They lost thousands of dollars in materials after Saturday’s floods. They said now more than ever, neighbors need their help.

“We are happy to help our neighbors or anybody in the surrounding areas affected by the flood. We actually just ripped up carpet for one of our neighbors this morning,” Jones said.

She said her father has been in the flooring business for over 50 years. She was heartbroken to receive her Dad’s call about the damage on Father’s Day of all days.

“He just said, ‘Carly, I’m just sick.’ It’s just upsetting,” Jones msaid.

North Franklin Emergency Management Coordinator, Bob Sabot, said people like Carly are the reason he filed an emergency declaration.

“The only way anyone is ever going to get anything from PEMA, FEMA, whatever, is if the township first declares that there was an emergency,” Sabot said.

In the meantime, he said folks are holding their breath while more rain falls.

“I don’t care what you call it… 100 year flood, 1000-year flood. I have never in my lifetime seen it rain that hard,” Sabot said.

He said it could take time to hear back from the state but he hopes the financial support will come soon.

