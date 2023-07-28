What are Pirates getting in Jhonny Severino?

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made their first notable splash leading up to this year’s trade deadline in shipping Carlos Santana to the Milwaukee Brewers for minor league shortstop Jhonny Severino.

Severino, an 18-year-old from the Dominican Republic, was considered to be one of the better international free agents available last season.

Milwaukee gave Severino a $1.23M signing bonus to join the organization during last year’s cycle. It was the second-largest bonus the Brewers handed out last year.

Severino began his professional career last season in the Dominican Summer League. In his first taste of professional baseball, Severino hit .268 with a .724 OPS, 11 doubles, one triple, three home runs, 25 RBIs and 10 steals in 48 games.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOw.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group