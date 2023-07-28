Local

What are Pirates getting in Jhonny Severino?

By Danny Demilio

What are Pirates getting in Jhonny Severino? Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Ben Cherington listens to a question from the media after signing third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes to an eight-year contract extension through the 2029 season with a club option for 2030, before the home season opening baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made their first notable splash leading up to this year’s trade deadline in shipping Carlos Santana to the Milwaukee Brewers for minor league shortstop Jhonny Severino.

Severino, an 18-year-old from the Dominican Republic, was considered to be one of the better international free agents available last season.

Milwaukee gave Severino a $1.23M signing bonus to join the organization during last year’s cycle. It was the second-largest bonus the Brewers handed out last year.

Severino began his professional career last season in the Dominican Summer League. In his first taste of professional baseball, Severino hit .268 with a .724 OPS, 11 doubles, one triple, three home runs, 25 RBIs and 10 steals in 48 games.

