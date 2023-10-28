Local

What do Pirates need to take care of in early stages of offseason?

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group

Pirates Cardinals Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen celebrates a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals with teammates Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) and Connor Joe (2) following a baseball game Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group

PITTSBURGH — Before all the excitement of free agency and trades really begins, the Pittsburgh Pirates have several pieces of business to take care of in the early part of the offseason.

Players become free agents after the World Series concludes, which is also when the trade market opens back up. Five days following the decisive game between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks, free agents are allowed to sign with any team in the league.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Massive fire rips through 2 barns at well-known dairy farm in Beaver County
  • Teenager stabbed in Downtown Pittsburgh
  • 2 people flown to hospital after stabbing incident at New Brighton sports bar
  • VIDEO: Woman shot in city’s Crafton Heights; 1 taken into custody
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read