What a way to lose: Pirates walked-off by Orioles in whacky fashion

Well, that’s one way to lose.

Tommy Pham’s home run in the ninth pushed the game into extra innings, but the Pittsburgh Pirates were walked-off 3-2 in unusual fashion by the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night at Camden Yards.

Andrew McCutchen gave the Pirates (64-81) a first-inning lead with an RBI single in the game’s opening frame. The Orioles (67-77) immediately tied the game in the bottom of the inning on Ryan Mountcastle’s sac fly to center.

The score remained 1-1 until the sixth inning, when Jeremiah Jackson Braxton Ashcraft and belted a first-pitch fastball over the fence in right field.

The Pirates looked down and out but Tommy Pham led off the top of the ninth with a solo home run off Yennier Cano to push the game to extras.

