What to wear trick-or-treating this Halloween to remain safe

It’s a chilly end to the month of October as trick-or-treaters head out on this Halloween night. With temperatures likely to fall as the sun goes down, children’s costumes might need an extra layer.

Dr. Todd Wolynn with Kids Plus Pediatrics says even though you and your child may have spent a lot of time planning their costume, comfort is key, so use common sense, and wear layers and gloves.

“Layers or a winter coat that gives you good insulation is great,” Wolynn said. “I don’t think we have to bundle them up like it’s one of our negative zero-degree days.”

As you’re planning what to wear, try to avoid dark clothing, since visibility is also important. AAA says Halloween is one of the deadliest days of the year for kids out walking.

“On this night, children are four times more likely to be hit and struck by a vehicle,” Tiffany Stanley an AAA East Central spokesperson.

Another tip for trick-or-treaters is to opt for face paint instead of a mask to increase visibility.

